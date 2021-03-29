Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,423. The company has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $280.90 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,073. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

