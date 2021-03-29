Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

