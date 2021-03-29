Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KONAQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. 18,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,114. Kona Grill has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit