Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KONAQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. 18,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,114. Kona Grill has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

