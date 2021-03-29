Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.77. 86,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,422,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $64,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,760,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

