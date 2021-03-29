Krensavage Asset Management LLC Acquires 172,200 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Surgalign makes up 4.1% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 7.86% of Surgalign worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRGA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,676,000. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,574,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,871,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,918,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Surgalign news, insider William Scott Durall acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,326. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 808,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SRGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

SRGA stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

