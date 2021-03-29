KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches Market Cap of $406.64 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $406.64 million and $12.14 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00008846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00621195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.