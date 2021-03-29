LCX (LCX) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, LCX has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $63.57 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.00629387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,074,408 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

