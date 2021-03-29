Lightning Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $811,099.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $811,099.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00337902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

