Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. 2,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,888. The stock has a market cap of $174.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 119,626 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

