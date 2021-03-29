Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNC stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.59. 46,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,212. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

