Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the February 28th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YVR stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Liquid Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Liquid Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

