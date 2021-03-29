Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the February 28th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YVR stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Liquid Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Liquid Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit