Lition Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lition has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $337,600.57 and $80,396.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,481.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.21 or 0.03105728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.40 or 0.00336455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.54 or 0.00900357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00410442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.90 or 0.00361677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00266872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021291 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

