LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 21,769 Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 165,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNUS opened at $2.54 on Monday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

