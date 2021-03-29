LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $11,140.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00077595 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002630 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,866,009 coins and its circulating supply is 51,653,233 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

