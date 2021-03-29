Loopring Hits One Day Trading Volume of $96.63 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $656.13 million and approximately $96.63 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00627087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024836 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,028,975 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

