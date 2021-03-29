LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.20% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $601,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

JKJ stock opened at $231.19 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $103.24 and a twelve month high of $236.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.90.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

