LPL Financial LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $394,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.