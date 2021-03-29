LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $64.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

