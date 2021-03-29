LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,682 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $81.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87.

