LPL Financial LLC Sells 26,407 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after acquiring an additional 315,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.