Luminus Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 126,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000. Phathom Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $64.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,040. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

