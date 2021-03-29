Luminus Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,953 shares during the period. Ferro accounts for 2.8% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Ferro worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. 5,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,247. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $18.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.