Luminus Management LLC Sells 270,979 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Luminus Management LLC decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270,979 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,466. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

