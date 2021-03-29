Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBC. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

LBC stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $614.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

