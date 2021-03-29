Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LYFT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.09.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,408,415 shares of company stock valued at $285,071,315. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.