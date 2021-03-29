Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $67.30 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $67.30 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $2,089.98 or 0.03635559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

