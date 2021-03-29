Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 358,714 shares during the period. Vodafone Group comprises about 2.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after acquiring an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 146,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,963. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

