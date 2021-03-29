Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 4,954 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. eBay comprises 4.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 135,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,186. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.