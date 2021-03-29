Mariner LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Donaldson by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after buying an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,731,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $58.96 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.