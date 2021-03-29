Mark Zuckerberg Sells 56,250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.
- On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.
- On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.
- On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00.
- On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50.
Facebook stock traded up $7.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.82. 21,590,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $828.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $3,007,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $1,846,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $6,961,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.10.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
See Also: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.