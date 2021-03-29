Mark Zuckerberg Sells 56,250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50.

Facebook stock traded up $7.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.82. 21,590,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $828.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $3,007,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $1,846,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $6,961,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.10.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.