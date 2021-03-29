Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,873. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $227.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

