Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

BEEM stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $269.99 million and a P/E ratio of -51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

