McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $90.21 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.