Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $10,437,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $177.88 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.70 and a 1 year high of $189.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

