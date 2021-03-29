McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $225.78. 76,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.61. The company has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

