McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.3% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $225.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,986. The company has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.