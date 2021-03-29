Megacoin Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $59.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.00339408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004000 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,445,622 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

