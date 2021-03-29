MenaPay Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $884.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

