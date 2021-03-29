MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 4.7% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,425.47 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.04 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,674.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,503.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,949.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

