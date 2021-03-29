Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in March

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the February 28th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.0 days.
MTTWF stock remained flat at $$11.52 during trading on Monday. Metro has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.
