Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in March

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the February 28th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.0 days.

MTTWF stock remained flat at $$11.52 during trading on Monday. Metro has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

