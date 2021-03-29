Metronome (MET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $87,910.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00004689 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $31.16 million and approximately $87,910.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00058879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00221131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00943807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00050899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,906,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,572,547 tokens. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

