MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 5.9%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 65,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,457,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.73 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $2,188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $5,380,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

