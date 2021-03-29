Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA opened at $148.59 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $148.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.