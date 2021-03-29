MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,071 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.49. 120,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,190,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $435.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.