MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $280.90 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.59. The firm has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

