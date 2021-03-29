MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,571 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE M traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 225,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,937,525. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.