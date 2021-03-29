MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,186,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,392,922. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.