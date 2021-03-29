MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.55. 245,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400,281. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.