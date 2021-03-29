MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $43.16. 82,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

