MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,137,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,515 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 99,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 513,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,625,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

